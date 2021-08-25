Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Position Lessened by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,882 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,640 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.22% of Fabrinet worth $7,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FN. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Fabrinet during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in Fabrinet during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Fabrinet during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Fabrinet during the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Fabrinet by 1,384.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Fabrinet news, CEO Seamus Grady sold 29,955 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $3,013,473.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,036,718. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FN stock opened at $99.81 on Wednesday. Fabrinet has a twelve month low of $58.85 and a twelve month high of $105.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.09. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $509.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.55 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Fabrinet will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price target on Fabrinet from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Fabrinet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Fabrinet from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on Fabrinet from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.38.

Fabrinet Profile

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

