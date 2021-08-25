FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Upgraded at Barclays

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) was upgraded by investment analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $450.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $340.00. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 22.40% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $322.00 to $337.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $261.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $335.44.

NYSE:FDS opened at $367.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $346.93. FactSet Research Systems has a 52 week low of $294.21 and a 52 week high of $376.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a PE ratio of 36.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.79.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.03). FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 24.80%. The firm had revenue of $399.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total transaction of $837,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,142,355.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 4,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.13, for a total value of $1,658,248.02. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $691,847. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,424 shares of company stock worth $8,590,964 in the last three months. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 20,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,393,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter worth about $1,178,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,791,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 82.6% during the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 15,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,845,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 5,526.7% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 217,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,651,000 after buying an additional 213,718 shares during the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

