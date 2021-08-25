Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH) Announces $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd.

Fanhua stock opened at $13.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $743.61 million, a PE ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.77. Fanhua has a 52 week low of $11.79 and a 52 week high of $21.77.

Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Fanhua had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 17.91%. Sell-side analysts predict that Fanhua will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fanhua from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Fanhua stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH) by 155.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,683 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Fanhua were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

About Fanhua

Fanhua, Inc engages in the provision of online-to-offline financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Insurance Agency, Insurance Brokerage, and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment comprises of property and casualty insurance products as well as life insurance products.

