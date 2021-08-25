FansTime (FTI) Price Up 6.6% This Week

FansTime (CURRENCY:FTI) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 25th. One FansTime coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. FansTime has a market cap of $1.22 million and approximately $574,096.00 worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, FansTime has traded up 6.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.33 or 0.00053775 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003107 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00014716 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.72 or 0.00052537 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $381.84 or 0.00779913 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.52 or 0.00101138 BTC.

FansTime Coin Profile

FansTime (CRYPTO:FTI) is a coin. Its launch date was July 14th, 2018. FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 coins. FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here . FansTime’s official website is fanstime.org

According to CryptoCompare, “FTI is an official encrypted digital currency in the FansTime ecosystem based on the launch of FansTime Chain. FTI is the official token for any transaction conducted in the ecosystem and the backbone economic system of the ecosystem. In the future, the FansTime community will launch the community motivation system and all the participants in the community will be given equal access to FTI “

FansTime Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FansTime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FansTime should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FansTime using one of the exchanges listed above.

