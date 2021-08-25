Far Peak Acquisition (NASDAQ:FPAC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Far Peak Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FPAC) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 23,710 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 331,237 shares.The stock last traded at $9.89 and had previously closed at $9.90.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.93.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cowen Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Far Peak Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,710,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Far Peak Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,843,000. Ion Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Far Peak Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $489,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Far Peak Acquisition by 3.5% during the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 138,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after buying an additional 4,615 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Far Peak Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $2,395,000. 54.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Far Peak Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the financial technology, technology, or financial services industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

