Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.28 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) will announce earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Farmer Bros.’s earnings. Farmer Bros. reported earnings per share of ($0.53) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, September 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Farmer Bros. will report full-year earnings of ($2.04) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.58) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Farmer Bros..

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Farmer Bros. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of Farmer Bros. stock traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $7.80. 75,544 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,704. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.17. Farmer Bros. has a 1 year low of $3.40 and a 1 year high of $13.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $139.00 million, a PE ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 1.67.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FARM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Farmer Bros. in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Farmer Bros. during the first quarter worth $48,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Farmer Bros. by 98.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 3,908 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Farmer Bros. in the first quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Farmer Bros. by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.55% of the company’s stock.

About Farmer Bros.

Farmer Brothers Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products. The company’s products include roasted and liquid coffee; flavored and unflavored teas; coffee related products such as coffee filters, sugar and creamers; culinary products like spices, pancake and biscuit mixes, gravy and sauce mixes, soup bases, dressings, syrups and sauces; and other beverages including cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

