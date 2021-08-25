Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) Announces $0.11 Quarterly Dividend

Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the bank on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th.

Farmers National Banc has increased its dividend payment by 100.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NASDAQ FMNB traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.77. 501 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,537. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $446.76 million, a PE ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Farmers National Banc has a fifty-two week low of $10.05 and a fifty-two week high of $18.26.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.12. Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 34.12%. On average, analysts forecast that Farmers National Banc will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.83.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Farmers National Banc stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,810 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.06% of Farmers National Banc worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 38.29% of the company’s stock.

Farmers National Banc Company Profile

Farmers National Banc Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and banking services through its subsidiary, The Farmers National Bank of Canfield. It operates through Bank and Trust segments. The Bank segment comprises commercial and retail banking services including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposit accounts, commercial, mortgage, and installment loans.

