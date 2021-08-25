Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.210-$-0.180 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $82 million-$85 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $98.02 million.Fastly also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-0.650-$-0.570 EPS.

FSLY stock traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.70. 39,131 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,532,023. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of -27.92 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 9.78, a current ratio of 9.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Fastly has a 1-year low of $33.87 and a 1-year high of $136.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.29.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $85.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.98 million. Fastly had a negative net margin of 55.22% and a negative return on equity of 16.57%. Fastly’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Fastly will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

FSLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Fastly from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer cut Fastly from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. DA Davidson cut shares of Fastly from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Fastly in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a sector perform rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fastly from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $61.69.

In related news, insider Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total transaction of $820,957.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 313,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,869,692.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,000 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total value of $41,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,952,518.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 153,688 shares of company stock valued at $7,433,894 in the last three months. Insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Fastly stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,467,444 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 396,329 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 11.55% of Fastly worth $802,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 53.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fastly

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

