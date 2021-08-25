Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.650-$-0.570 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.430. The company issued revenue guidance of $340 million-$350 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $382.34 million.Fastly also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $-0.210-$-0.180 EPS.

FSLY traded up $0.87 on Wednesday, hitting $44.70. 39,131 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,532,023. The company has a quick ratio of 9.78, a current ratio of 9.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.29. Fastly has a fifty-two week low of $33.87 and a fifty-two week high of $136.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.47 and a beta of 1.11.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.19. Fastly had a negative net margin of 55.22% and a negative return on equity of 16.57%. The company had revenue of $85.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fastly will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FSLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Fastly from $46.00 to $33.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Fastly from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Fastly from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fastly from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of Fastly from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the stock. Fastly currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.69.

In other Fastly news, General Counsel Paul Luongo sold 8,627 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $338,264.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Artur Bergman sold 5,406 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.69, for a total transaction of $219,970.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,925,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,110,141.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 153,688 shares of company stock worth $7,433,894. 24.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Fastly stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,467,444 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 396,329 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 11.55% of Fastly worth $802,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 53.18% of the company’s stock.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

