Fear (FEAR) Price Up 12.2% Over Last 7 Days

Fear (CURRENCY:FEAR) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. During the last seven days, Fear has traded 12.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Fear has a market capitalization of $9.42 million and $2.30 million worth of Fear was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fear coin can now be bought for about $1.44 or 0.00002962 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Fear alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.28 or 0.00053987 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003062 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00014598 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.09 or 0.00053609 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $379.41 or 0.00779489 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.01 or 0.00100690 BTC.

Fear Coin Profile

Fear (FEAR) is a coin. Its launch date was April 30th, 2021. Fear’s total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,532,157 coins. Fear’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fear NFT's develop horror-based blockchain NFT games targeting teenagers and young adults. Utilising its gamer base and strong organic brand value, it aims to enrich the gaming experience for existing and new gamers by introducing game asset ownership and interactivity via those assets. “

Buying and Selling Fear

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fear directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fear should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fear using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fear and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.