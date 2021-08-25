Fear Price Reaches $1.37 on Top Exchanges (FEAR)

Fear (CURRENCY:FEAR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 25th. Fear has a total market cap of $8.97 million and approximately $2.50 million worth of Fear was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fear coin can now be bought for about $1.37 or 0.00002890 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Fear has traded 6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.76 or 0.00054208 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003058 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00014575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.59 or 0.00051749 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $369.77 or 0.00778024 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.10 or 0.00099093 BTC.

Fear (FEAR) is a coin. Its launch date was April 30th, 2021. Fear’s total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,532,157 coins. Fear’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fear NFT's develop horror-based blockchain NFT games targeting teenagers and young adults. Utilising its gamer base and strong organic brand value, it aims to enrich the gaming experience for existing and new gamers by introducing game asset ownership and interactivity via those assets. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fear directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fear should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fear using one of the exchanges listed above.

