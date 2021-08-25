Feathercoin (FTC) Price Hits $0.0241

Feathercoin (CURRENCY:FTC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 25th. Feathercoin has a total market cap of $5.70 million and approximately $4,252.00 worth of Feathercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Feathercoin has traded up 10.7% against the dollar. One Feathercoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0241 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Feathercoin alerts:

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000592 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded down 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Feathercoin Profile

Feathercoin (CRYPTO:FTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 16th, 2013. Feathercoin’s total supply is 336,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,600,238 coins. Feathercoin’s official Twitter account is @feathercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Feathercoin’s official website is feathercoin.com . Feathercoin’s official message board is forum.feathercoin.com . The Reddit community for Feathercoin is /r/FeatherCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Feathercoin is based on Litecoin, which is safeguarded from the effects of Bitcoin ASIC mining until now. It has a block reward of 200 coins and will have a total of 336 million coins. The start block reward was 80 coins and halves every 840,000 blocks. The coin has 336 million as a hard cap and the block target is 1 minute – difficulty is damped at 25%. Feathercoin is a UK Oxford based initiative and as such has a following locally with some merchants accepting the currency. The website also has its own shop where you can post and sell goods for FTC – or Feathercoins. “

Feathercoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feathercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Feathercoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Feathercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Feathercoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Feathercoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.