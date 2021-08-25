Feathercoin (FTC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.82 Million

Feathercoin (CURRENCY:FTC) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. Feathercoin has a total market cap of $5.82 million and approximately $2,460.00 worth of Feathercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Feathercoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0246 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Feathercoin has traded 15.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000561 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Feathercoin

Feathercoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 16th, 2013. Feathercoin’s total supply is 336,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,600,238 coins. The Reddit community for Feathercoin is /r/FeatherCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Feathercoin’s official Twitter account is @feathercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Feathercoin’s official message board is forum.feathercoin.com . The official website for Feathercoin is feathercoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Feathercoin is based on Litecoin, which is safeguarded from the effects of Bitcoin ASIC mining until now. It has a block reward of 200 coins and will have a total of 336 million coins. The start block reward was 80 coins and halves every 840,000 blocks. The coin has 336 million as a hard cap and the block target is 1 minute – difficulty is damped at 25%. Feathercoin is a UK Oxford based initiative and as such has a following locally with some merchants accepting the currency. The website also has its own shop where you can post and sell goods for FTC – or Feathercoins. “

Feathercoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feathercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Feathercoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Feathercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

