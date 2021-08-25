Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.050-$5.150 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Federal Realty Investment Trust also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.300-$5.500 EPS.

NYSE FRT opened at $117.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $117.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $67.01 and a 52 week high of $125.00. The company has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.16.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $230.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.64 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 6.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. This is an increase from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.81%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist boosted their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Mizuho raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $129.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. UBS Group began coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a neutral rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Federal Realty Investment Trust from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Federal Realty Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $111.15.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,000. 80.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management and redevelopment of high quality retail focus properties. The company was founded by Samuel J. Gorlitz in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

