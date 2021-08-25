Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $34.65

Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $34.65 and last traded at $34.37, with a volume of 4110 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.01.

FHI has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Federated Hermes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $31.50 to $33.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Federated Hermes presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.88.

The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.15.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 27.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.44%.

In other Federated Hermes news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 5,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total value of $194,670.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 310,468 shares in the company, valued at $10,111,942.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FHI. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 69.1% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 177.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. 74.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Federated Hermes Company Profile (NYSE:FHI)

Federated Hermes, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, Federated Funds, and Separate Accounts which include separately managed accounts (SMAs), institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

