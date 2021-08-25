Feellike 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $3.00 (FLL)

Feellike (CURRENCY:FLL) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. One Feellike coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0097 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Feellike has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. Feellike has a market capitalization of $17,305.46 and approximately $3.00 worth of Feellike was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002372 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.96 or 0.00053224 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $62.78 or 0.00128718 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.24 or 0.00158364 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003521 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48,821.91 or 1.00101873 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $500.18 or 0.01025540 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,205.52 or 0.06572427 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Feellike

Feellike’s total supply is 10,068,891 coins and its circulating supply is 1,785,468 coins. The official website for Feellike is feelliketimetraveler.com . Feellike’s official Twitter account is @FLLcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Feellike’s official message board is medium.com/@feellikeofficial

Buying and Selling Feellike

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feellike directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Feellike should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Feellike using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

