Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.31 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Ferro’s earnings. Ferro posted earnings of $0.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 63.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ferro will report full year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.33. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.46. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ferro.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.08. Ferro had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 21.14%. The business had revenue of $294.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Gabelli reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Ferro in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. G.Research cut shares of Ferro from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferro in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Ferro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ferro from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Ferro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

NYSE FOE opened at $20.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.56. Ferro has a 12 month low of $11.33 and a 12 month high of $22.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Ferro during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ferro during the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferro during the 2nd quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ferro during the 1st quarter worth $92,000. 93.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ferro Company Profile

Ferro Corp. engages in the business of manufacturing specialty materials. Its products include frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses and other specialty coatings. The company was founded by Harry D.

