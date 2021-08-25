Fidelity Core Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV) by 17.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,978 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,670 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.76% of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF worth $6,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FDVV. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 9.7% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 19,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 11,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 4,212 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 27,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 403,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,355,000 after purchasing an additional 29,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 157,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,591,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity Core Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF stock opened at $38.52 on Wednesday. Fidelity Core Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.62 and a fifty-two week high of $38.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.98.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Core Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Core Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Core Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.