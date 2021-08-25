Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS) Shares Sold by Beaumont Financial Partners LLC

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS) by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,290 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC owned about 0.14% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF worth $2,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $41,220,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 79.4% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 112,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,609,000 after acquiring an additional 49,929 shares during the last quarter. Q3 Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $2,440,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $1,917,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 64.4% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 59,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,545,000 after acquiring an additional 23,319 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FDIS traded up $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.40. The stock had a trading volume of 111,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,169. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.38. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a 1-year low of $58.28 and a 1-year high of $83.51.

