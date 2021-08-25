Fidelity National Information Services (FIS) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE: FIS) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 8/17/2021 – Fidelity National Information Services had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $153.00 to $160.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 8/4/2021 – Fidelity National Information Services had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $194.00 to $178.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
- 8/4/2021 – Fidelity National Information Services had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $169.00 to $157.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 8/4/2021 – Fidelity National Information Services had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $150.00 to $156.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 8/3/2021 – Fidelity National Information Services was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating.
- 7/6/2021 – Fidelity National Information Services was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.
- 6/30/2021 – Fidelity National Information Services had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a $185.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of NYSE:FIS traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $130.20. 70,328 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,263,313. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $141.30. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.17 and a 52-week high of $156.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $80.42 billion, a PE ratio of 930.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.84.
Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.
In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 2,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $134.05 per share, for a total transaction of $297,859.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 17,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total transaction of $2,580,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,805 shares in the company, valued at $2,725,784.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keel Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $464,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 258 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.61% of the company’s stock.
Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.
