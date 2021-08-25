Fidelity National Information Services (FIS) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE: FIS) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/17/2021 – Fidelity National Information Services had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $153.00 to $160.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/4/2021 – Fidelity National Information Services had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $194.00 to $178.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

8/4/2021 – Fidelity National Information Services had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $169.00 to $157.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/4/2021 – Fidelity National Information Services had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $150.00 to $156.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/3/2021 – Fidelity National Information Services was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating.

7/6/2021 – Fidelity National Information Services was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

6/30/2021 – Fidelity National Information Services had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a $185.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:FIS traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $130.20. 70,328 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,263,313. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $141.30. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.17 and a 52-week high of $156.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $80.42 billion, a PE ratio of 930.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.84.

Get Fidelity National Information Services Inc alerts:

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 2,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $134.05 per share, for a total transaction of $297,859.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 17,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total transaction of $2,580,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,805 shares in the company, valued at $2,725,784.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keel Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $464,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 258 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

Featured Article: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.