Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $20.08 Million

Equities analysts expect that Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) will announce $20.08 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Fidus Investment’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $20.53 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $19.56 million. Fidus Investment reported sales of $21.08 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fidus Investment will report full-year sales of $85.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $85.01 million to $86.89 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $84.80 million, with estimates ranging from $83.19 million to $87.41 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Fidus Investment.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Fidus Investment had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 97.58%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FDUS shares. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Fidus Investment from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James raised their price target on Fidus Investment from $19.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded Fidus Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Hovde Group upgraded Fidus Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $18.50 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Fidus Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.50 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:FDUS opened at $17.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $432.53 million, a PE ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.14. Fidus Investment has a one year low of $9.28 and a one year high of $18.00.

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. This represents a yield of 7.3%. Fidus Investment’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FDUS. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidus Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 280.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment during the first quarter worth $100,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Fidus Investment by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,405 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidus Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.98% of the company’s stock.

Fidus Investment Company Profile

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

