Financial Advocates Investment Management Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) by 740.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,777 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,333 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned 0.14% of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF worth $1,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AOR. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 119.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 4,309 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 4,593 shares in the last quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC now owns 28,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $506,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $257,000.

Get iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF alerts:

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF stock opened at $56.67 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.14. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 52 week low of $47.22 and a 52 week high of $56.79.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

See Also: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.