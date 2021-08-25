Financial Advocates Investment Management Makes New Investment in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,531,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the second quarter valued at about $156,000. AIA Group Ltd boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 90.3% in the second quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 23,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,679,000 after purchasing an additional 11,368 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the second quarter valued at about $4,769,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the second quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 2.1% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

COF opened at $170.05 on Wednesday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $65.74 and a 12 month high of $177.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $75.86 billion, a PE ratio of 6.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.97.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.78 by $2.93. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 37.90%. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.21) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 24.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.45%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird downgraded Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Odeon Capital Group raised Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.90 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.27.

In other news, insider Michael Slocum sold 53,817 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total transaction of $8,707,590.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,120,685.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 218,989 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.81, for a total value of $35,434,610.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 297,241 shares of company stock worth $48,159,559. 1.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

