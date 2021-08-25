Financial Advocates Investment Management Raises Stock Holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 33.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,435 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $1,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the second quarter worth $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the first quarter worth $30,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 400.0% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 105.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 290.0% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. 73.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MPW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Bank of America lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.23.

Shares of MPW stock opened at $20.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.37. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.10 and a 1 year high of $22.82.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.24). Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 36.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.56%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 71.34%.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

