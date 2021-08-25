Financial Advocates Investment Management Sells 1,150 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lowered its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,737 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Factorial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,800,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,674,309 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,691,494,000 after purchasing an additional 647,017 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,447,178 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $538,208,000 after purchasing an additional 579,000 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,806,894 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $839,077,000 after purchasing an additional 560,628 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,797,183 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $10,314,568,000 after purchasing an additional 444,914 shares during the period. 72.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $221.25 on Wednesday. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $171.50 and a 52-week high of $231.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $220.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 52.26%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on UNP shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.68.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

