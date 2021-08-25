Financial Analysis: StageZero Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:SZLSF) and Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA)

StageZero Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:SZLSF) and Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Profitability

Get StageZero Life Sciences alerts:

This table compares StageZero Life Sciences and Intellia Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets StageZero Life Sciences -131.63% N/A -189.23% Intellia Therapeutics -442.58% -39.01% -29.33%

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for StageZero Life Sciences and Intellia Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score StageZero Life Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A Intellia Therapeutics 0 3 14 0 2.82

Intellia Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $143.38, indicating a potential downside of 9.26%. Given Intellia Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Intellia Therapeutics is more favorable than StageZero Life Sciences.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of StageZero Life Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.3% of Intellia Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 5.1% of Intellia Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

StageZero Life Sciences has a beta of 0.32, suggesting that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intellia Therapeutics has a beta of 2.14, suggesting that its share price is 114% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares StageZero Life Sciences and Intellia Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio StageZero Life Sciences $4.15 million 4.18 -$6.86 million N/A N/A Intellia Therapeutics $57.99 million 200.22 -$134.23 million ($2.40) -65.83

StageZero Life Sciences has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Intellia Therapeutics.

Summary

Intellia Therapeutics beats StageZero Life Sciences on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

StageZero Life Sciences Company Profile

StageZero Life Sciences Ltd. engages in the development and commercialization of proprietary molecular diagnostic tests for detection of diseases and for personalized health management, with a focus on cancer-related indications. Its products includes Sentinel Principle, and ColonSentry. The company was founded by Choong-Chin Liew and K. Wayne Marshall in 1998 and is headquartered in Richmond Hill, Canada.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases. The company was founded by Andrew May, Luciano Marraffini, Rodolphe Barrangou, Nessan Bermingham, Rachel Haurwitz, Erik Sontheimer, Jennifer Doudna, and Derrick Rossi in May 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Receive News & Ratings for StageZero Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StageZero Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.