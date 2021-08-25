Financial Comparison: Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) vs. Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO)

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) and Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.8% of Sotera Health shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.0% of Global Cord Blood shares are held by institutional investors. 65.0% of Sotera Health shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Sotera Health and Global Cord Blood, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sotera Health 0 0 9 0 3.00 Global Cord Blood 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sotera Health presently has a consensus target price of $32.50, indicating a potential upside of 27.80%. Given Sotera Health’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Sotera Health is more favorable than Global Cord Blood.

Profitability

This table compares Sotera Health and Global Cord Blood’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sotera Health N/A N/A N/A Global Cord Blood 43.75% 12.06% 6.63%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sotera Health and Global Cord Blood’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sotera Health $818.16 million 8.79 -$38.62 million $0.38 66.92 Global Cord Blood $176.99 million 3.19 $77.57 million N/A N/A

Global Cord Blood has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sotera Health.

Summary

Sotera Health beats Global Cord Blood on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sotera Health Company Profile

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries. It serves medical devices; pharmaceuticals; food and agricultural products; and commercial, advanced, and specialty application industries. The company was formerly known as Sotera Health Topco, Inc. and changed its name to Sotera Health Company in October 2020. Sotera Health Company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Broadview Heights, Ohio.

Global Cord Blood Company Profile

Global Cord Blood operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cord blood banking services. It provides cord blood processing and storage service. The company also offers cord blood collection, laboratory testing, hematopoietic stem cell processing and stem cell storage services. The firm preserves cord blood units donated by the public and provides matching services on such donated units and deliver matching units to patients in need of transplants. Global Cord Blood was founded on January 17, 2008 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

