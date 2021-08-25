Financial Contrast: Renren (NYSE:RENN) versus CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ)

Renren (NYSE:RENN) and CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Renren alerts:

3.3% of Renren shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.8% of CarLotz shares are owned by institutional investors. 42.4% of Renren shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 37.2% of CarLotz shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Renren and CarLotz’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Renren $18.11 million 14.45 -$19.22 million N/A N/A CarLotz $118.63 million 3.98 -$3.54 million ($2.27) -1.83

CarLotz has higher revenue and earnings than Renren.

Risk & Volatility

Renren has a beta of 1.83, indicating that its share price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CarLotz has a beta of 0.17, indicating that its share price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Renren and CarLotz’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Renren N/A N/A N/A CarLotz N/A -33.80% -12.11%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Renren and CarLotz, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Renren 0 0 0 0 N/A CarLotz 0 2 1 0 2.33

CarLotz has a consensus target price of $11.50, suggesting a potential upside of 177.11%. Given CarLotz’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CarLotz is more favorable than Renren.

Renren Company Profile

Renren Inc. engages in the Software as a Service (SaaS) business, which includes all-in-one real estate solution provider and a large community for the trucking industry in the United States. The company was founded by Chen Yi Zhou in November 2002 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

CarLotz Company Profile

CarLotz, Inc. operates as a consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace that provides its corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles. The company serves corporate vehicle sourcing partners, which include fleet leasing companies, rental car companies, banks, captive finance companies, third-party remarketers, wholesalers, companies that manage their own fleets, and original equipment manufacturers; retail sellers of used vehicles to individuals; and retail customers. It operates ten hubs throughout the Mid-Atlantic, Southeast, Southcentral, Midwest, and West Coast regions of the United States. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for Renren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.