Financial Counselors Inc. Acquires 799 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,352 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $1,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Datadog by 0.4% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,144,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Datadog by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Datadog by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 9,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management boosted its holdings in Datadog by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 38,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,981,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, CNB Bank boosted its holdings in Datadog by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. 50.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Datadog from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Datadog from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist lifted their target price on Datadog from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on Datadog from $125.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Datadog from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.24.

In related news, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 277,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $35,167,755.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 176,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,268,543.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 90,920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.89, for a total transaction of $10,445,798.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 336,809 shares in the company, valued at $38,695,986.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,178,937 shares of company stock worth $148,786,199 in the last three months. Insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

Datadog stock opened at $135.48 on Wednesday. Datadog, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.73 and a 12-month high of $137.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $114.07.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). Datadog had a negative net margin of 7.03% and a negative return on equity of 3.14%. The company had revenue of $233.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Datadog’s quarterly revenue was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

