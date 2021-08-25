Financial Counselors Inc. Boosts Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 330.0% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $422.73 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $406.35. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $291.18 and a one year high of $424.01.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.