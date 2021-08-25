Financial Counselors Inc. Buys 634 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,595 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oak Harvest Investment Services boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 43,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,682,000 after acquiring an additional 3,428 shares during the period. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Empire Life Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 41,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,089,000 after acquiring an additional 16,200 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 38,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Finally, Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 24,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,638,000 after acquiring an additional 8,434 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $162.02 on Wednesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $124.14 and a 12 month high of $163.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

