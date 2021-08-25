Financial Counselors Inc. Increases Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 39,122 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,567 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 120.0% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 263.3% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 158.2% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 58.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MO. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.75.

Altria Group stock opened at $48.21 on Wednesday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.83 and a 52-week high of $52.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. Altria Group had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 268.09%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

