Financial Counselors Inc. Invests $1.57 Million in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,565,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Element Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 12.7% during the first quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 18,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,430,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC raised its position in Zillow Group by 4,878.7% during the first quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 19,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 19,027 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,149,000 after buying an additional 19,027 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,062,000 after purchasing an additional 4,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 3.2% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,977,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $974,950,000 after buying an additional 244,682 shares during the last quarter. 73.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Z opened at $97.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The company has a market cap of $24.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.12 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.66. Zillow Group, Inc. has a one year low of $79.08 and a one year high of $208.11.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. Zillow Group had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 3.63%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter.

Z has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Zillow Group from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Zillow Group in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Zillow Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.25.

In other news, insider Arik Prawer sold 6,600 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.08, for a total value of $799,128.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,055 shares in the company, valued at $12,235,739.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stanley B. Humphries sold 30,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.23, for a total transaction of $2,798,951.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,001,181.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,540 shares of company stock valued at $6,050,175 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Profile

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

Featured Article: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding Z? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z).

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.