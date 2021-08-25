Financial Counselors Inc. Sells 1,284 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Financial Counselors Inc. reduced its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,284 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $1,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The Hershey in the 2nd quarter worth about $97,000. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. bought a new position in The Hershey in the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in The Hershey by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 146,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,460,000 after acquiring an additional 19,295 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Management bought a new position in The Hershey in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,275,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in The Hershey by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 70,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,277,000 after acquiring an additional 6,347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSY opened at $176.14 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $176.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.38. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $134.00 and a twelve month high of $182.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. The Hershey had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 63.62%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.901 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. This is a boost from The Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.23%.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.88, for a total transaction of $56,105.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,789,632.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.48, for a total transaction of $981,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,589,218.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,196 shares of company stock valued at $1,974,891. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HSY shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $166.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $172.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.38.

About The Hershey

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

