Financial Counselors Inc. Sells 1,778 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Financial Counselors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,778 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWR. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 23,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 18,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $81.07 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.38. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $54.66 and a 52-week high of $81.21.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

