Financial Institutions, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 (NASDAQ:FISI)

Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the bank on Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th.

Financial Institutions has increased its dividend by 22.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISI traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.44. 24,511 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,882. The stock has a market cap of $498.07 million, a PE ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Financial Institutions has a one year low of $14.35 and a one year high of $33.45.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.45. Financial Institutions had a net margin of 32.05% and a return on equity of 14.81%. Sell-side analysts expect that Financial Institutions will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Financial Institutions stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) by 189.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,521 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,989 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.19% of Financial Institutions worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Financial Institutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Financial Institutions Company Profile

Financial Institutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Non-Banking, and Holding Company and Other. The Banking segment includes retail and commercial banking operations. The Non-Banking segment consists the activities of SDN, a full service insurance agency that offers an insurance services to both personal and business clients; and Courier Capital, an investment advisor and wealth management firm that delivers customized investment management, investment consulting, and retirement plan services to individuals, businesses, institutions, foundations, and retirement plans.

