Financial Survey: Hycroft Mining (HYMC) versus Its Rivals

Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ: HYMC) is one of 95 public companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Hycroft Mining to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.2% of Hycroft Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.4% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Hycroft Mining shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.5% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Hycroft Mining and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Hycroft Mining $47.04 million -$132.67 million -0.47 Hycroft Mining Competitors $1.52 billion $190.36 million 1.12

Hycroft Mining’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Hycroft Mining. Hycroft Mining is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Hycroft Mining and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hycroft Mining -78.58% -4,209.38% -35.32% Hycroft Mining Competitors 186.03% -105.12% -0.14%

Volatility and Risk

Hycroft Mining has a beta of -0.16, indicating that its stock price is 116% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hycroft Mining’s peers have a beta of 1.51, indicating that their average stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Hycroft Mining and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hycroft Mining 0 0 2 0 3.00 Hycroft Mining Competitors 768 3368 3624 105 2.39

Hycroft Mining currently has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 733.33%. As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 62.89%. Given Hycroft Mining’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Hycroft Mining is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Hycroft Mining peers beat Hycroft Mining on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

Hycroft Mining Company Profile

Hycroft Mining Holding Corp. engages in the exploration, mining, and development of gold and silver properties. The company was founded on August 28, 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

