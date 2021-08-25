Financial Survey: National Waste Management (OTCMKTS:NWMH) vs. Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN)

National Waste Management (OTCMKTS:NWMH) and Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares National Waste Management and Titan Machinery’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Waste Management N/A N/A N/A Titan Machinery 1.88% 9.58% 4.04%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for National Waste Management and Titan Machinery, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score National Waste Management 0 0 0 0 N/A Titan Machinery 0 0 4 0 3.00

Titan Machinery has a consensus price target of $33.33, indicating a potential upside of 11.67%. Given Titan Machinery’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Titan Machinery is more favorable than National Waste Management.

Volatility and Risk

National Waste Management has a beta of -1.01, indicating that its share price is 201% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Titan Machinery has a beta of 1.79, indicating that its share price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

66.4% of Titan Machinery shares are owned by institutional investors. 95.6% of National Waste Management shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.8% of Titan Machinery shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares National Waste Management and Titan Machinery’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Waste Management N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Titan Machinery $1.41 billion 0.48 $19.36 million $1.26 23.69

Titan Machinery has higher revenue and earnings than National Waste Management.

Summary

Titan Machinery beats National Waste Management on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About National Waste Management

National Waste Management Holdings, Inc. provides waste management services. It offers recycling initiatives, landfill, roll-off, waste management, and mulch services. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Hernando, FL.

About Titan Machinery

Titan Machinery, Inc. engages in the management of agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Construction and International. The Agriculture segment sells services and rents machinery and related parts and attachments, for uses from large-scale farming to home and garden use in North America. The Construction segment focuses on machinery and related parts and attachments, for uses from heavy construction to light industrial machinery. The International segment deals with the customers in Eastern Europe. The company was founded by David Joseph Meyer in 1980 and is headquartered in West Fargo, ND.

