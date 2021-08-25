Financial Survey: Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA) vs. OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN)

Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA) and OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Sera Prognostics and OpGen, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sera Prognostics 0 0 3 0 3.00 OpGen 0 0 2 0 3.00

Sera Prognostics presently has a consensus price target of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 65.90%. OpGen has a consensus price target of $5.50, indicating a potential upside of 88.36%. Given OpGen’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe OpGen is more favorable than Sera Prognostics.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.2% of OpGen shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of OpGen shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sera Prognostics and OpGen’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sera Prognostics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A OpGen $4.21 million 26.54 -$26.21 million ($1.61) -1.81

Sera Prognostics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than OpGen.

Profitability

This table compares Sera Prognostics and OpGen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sera Prognostics N/A N/A N/A OpGen -906.54% -99.01% -51.56%

About Sera Prognostics

Sera Prognostics Inc. is a women’s health diagnostics company. It focused on improving maternal and neonatal health by providing pregnancy biomarker information to doctors and patients. Sera Prognostics Inc. is based in SALT LAKE CITY.

About OpGen

OpGen, Inc., a precision medicine company, engages in developing molecular information products and services in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes molecular diagnostics and informatics to help combat infectious diseases. It also helps clinicians with information about life threatening infections, enhance patient outcomes, and decrease the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms. The company's products include Acuitas AMR Gene Panel, a vitro diagnostic test for the detection and identification of various bacterial nucleic acids and genetic determinants of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) from bacterial colonies isolated from any specimen; and QuickFISH and PNA FISH diagnostic test products for the identification of various infectious pathogens, as well as SARS CoV-2 test kits. In addition, it offers Acuitas Lighthouse informatics systems, a cloud-based HIPAA compliant informatics, which combines clinical lab test results with patient and hospital information to provide analytics and insights to enable manage MDROs in the hospital and patient care environment; Unyvero Platform, an automated sample-to-answer molecular diagnostics platform that integrates automated sample preparation, analysis, and identification of disease relevant pathogens and antibiotic resistance markers; and ARES Technology Platform, including ARESdb, which provides next generation sequencing based and artificial intelligence powered, cloud-based bioinformatics solutions to generate AMR profiles, as well as predict antimicrobial susceptibility test results. OpGen, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with the New York State Department of Health to develop a solution to detect, track, and manage antimicrobial-resistant infections at healthcare institutions. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

