Findev (OTCMKTS:TNSGF) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Findev Inc. (OTCMKTS:TNSGF)’s share price fell 3.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.44 and last traded at $0.44. 140 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 1,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.46.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.43.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.0249 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.39%.

Findev, Inc operates as a real estate investment company, which engages in the financing of property during the development or redevelopment process. It focuses on lending to residential and retail development projects within the Greater Toronto Area. The company was founded by Gavriel State on November 1, 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

