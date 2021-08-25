Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$41.83.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FTT shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Finning International from C$37.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$41.00 price objective on shares of Finning International in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$44.00 price objective on shares of Finning International in a report on Monday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Finning International from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Finning International from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

In other news, Senior Officer Scott Thomson acquired 7,500 shares of Finning International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$33.74 per share, with a total value of C$253,044.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 224,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,577,813.04. Also, Senior Officer Sebastian Tomas Guridi sold 1,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$34.39, for a total value of C$65,610.21. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$165,022.73.

TSE FTT traded up C$0.16 on Wednesday, reaching C$33.03. The company had a trading volume of 61,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,631. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$32.47. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.33 billion and a PE ratio of 16.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.84, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.76. Finning International has a 52 week low of C$19.14 and a 52 week high of C$35.00.

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. It offers telehandlers, compact and small wheel loaders, mini excavators; heavy construction equipment, such as articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, track loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers; and skidders, forest machines, track feller bunchers, log stackers, multi docker material handlers, cable yarding systems, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic mining shovels, and underground mining load haul dump (LHD) loaders.

