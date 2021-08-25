First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) Declares $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the bank on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 17th.

Shares of First Guaranty Bancshares stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.02. 2,252 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,237. First Guaranty Bancshares has a 1 year low of $11.54 and a 1 year high of $21.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.27 million, a P/E ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.11. First Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 18.04% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The business had revenue of $25.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.18 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Guaranty Bancshares will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FGBI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of First Guaranty Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

In related news, Director William K. Hood bought 2,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.35 per share, with a total value of $45,956.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 182,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,530,330.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William K. Hood bought 2,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.35 per share, with a total value of $50,697.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 182,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,530,330.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 9,158 shares of company stock valued at $177,207 in the last three months. 42.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Guaranty Bancshares stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) by 1,501.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,537 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in First Guaranty Bancshares were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.31% of the company’s stock.

First Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc engages in the provision of personalized commercial banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. Its services include personal checking, money market, loans, courtesy sweep, business checking, cash management, courtesy pay, and digital. The company was founded on July 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Hammond, LA.

