First Mining Gold (OTCMKTS:FFMGF) Shares Down 3.1%

Shares of First Mining Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFMGF) dropped 3.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.26 and last traded at $0.26. Approximately 156,150 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 783,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.27.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.32.

About First Mining Gold (OTCMKTS:FFMGF)

First Mining Gold Corp. develops and explores for gold projects. The company also explores for silver, copper, and iron ore deposits. It primarily holds interests in the Springpole Gold Project located in northwestern Ontario. The company holds a portfolio of 13 mineral assets covering approximately 190,000 hectares located in Canada and the United States.

