First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp.’s Lock-Up Period Will End on September 1st (NASDAQ:FRSGU)

First Reserve Sustainable Growth’s (NASDAQ:FRSGU) lock-up period is set to expire on Wednesday, September 1st. First Reserve Sustainable Growth had issued 20,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on March 5th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Shares of FRSGU opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.99. First Reserve Sustainable Growth has a 52-week low of $9.78 and a 52-week high of $10.37.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FRSGU. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Reserve Sustainable Growth in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of First Reserve Sustainable Growth in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,000,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of First Reserve Sustainable Growth in the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Reserve Sustainable Growth in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,000,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in First Reserve Sustainable Growth during the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000.

First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp., blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

