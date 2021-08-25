First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI) Plans $0.08 Monthly Dividend

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th.

NASDAQ:FTHI opened at $21.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.57. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has a 52 week low of $18.54 and a 52 week high of $22.44.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI) by 56.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,721 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,773 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.36% of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

