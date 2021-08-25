First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Shares Sold by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC reduced its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 143,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,648 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned 0.19% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $8,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 43.4% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 8,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Management of KS Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 3,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FTSM stock opened at $59.93 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.95. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.92 and a fifty-two week high of $60.20.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.018 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th.

