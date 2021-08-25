First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTLB) to Issue $0.06 Monthly Dividend

First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTLB) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th.

FTLB stock opened at $21.18 on Wednesday. First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF has a twelve month low of $18.80 and a twelve month high of $22.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.22.

