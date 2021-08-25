First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:FPF)

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.127 per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st.

Shares of FPF stock opened at $25.90 on Wednesday. First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund has a 52-week low of $21.01 and a 52-week high of $26.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.43.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund engages in the investment current income and a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded in 1999 is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.

