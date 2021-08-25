First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:LMBS)

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of 0.078 per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMBS opened at $50.66 on Wednesday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $50.62 and a 52-week high of $51.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.83.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 99.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 134,104 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,915 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 0.10% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $6,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

