First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 416,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 51,659 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.84% of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index worth $13,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FDL. Clarity Financial LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 1st quarter valued at about $507,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 763,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,977,000 after buying an additional 255,714 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 528,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,242,000 after buying an additional 116,782 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 194.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 111,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,633,000 after buying an additional 73,303 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 398,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,052,000 after buying an additional 61,448 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA FDL opened at $33.95 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.49. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 1 year low of $25.14 and a 1 year high of $35.44.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

